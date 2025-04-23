Tottenham eye shock move for Burnley boss to replace Ange Postecoglu

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for Burnley boss Scott Parker as a replacement for incumbent manager Ange Postecoglu.

Postecoglu, 59, is expected to be sacked by Tottenham regardless of what happens in the Europa League this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spurs will face Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals but currently sit all the way down in 16th in the Premier League with just 37 points from their 33 games.

According to The Sun, Parker, 44, who just earned promotion back to the Premier League with Burnley, has plenty of admirers amongst the Tottenham hierarchy.

It’s understood Tottenham are looking to hire a manager who has a preference to play high-intensity, progressive football, while utilising young players.

Parker spent a year as the U18s manager at Spurs before leaving to take his first senior managerial role with Fulham back in 2019.