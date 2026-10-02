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Tottenham and Aston Villa keeping track of Club Brugge hotshot Tresoldi

Tottenham and Aston Villa are expected to watch more of Tresoldi
Tottenham and Aston Villa are expected to watch more of TresoldiReuters / Maurice Van Steen

Tottenham and Aston Villa are both expected to keep a close eye on Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as they continue to assess their options for the future.

The 22-year-old has started the season strongly and has put himself firmly on the radar of clubs looking for potential forward additions, with upcoming Champions League games against Inter Milan and Liverpool providing another opportunity to watch him at the highest level.

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Tresoldi has scored five club goals in nine appearances so far this season - and also grabbed a hat-trick for Germany Under-21s against Malta this week.

One of his other Club Brugge goals came against Aston Villa in the Champions League, when they were beaten 3-2. But sources suggest Villa have been impressed by what they have seen from Tresoldi.

They intend to continue monitoring him as part of their wider work assessing potential future options in attack.

Tresoldi's recent player ratings for club and country
Tresoldi's recent player ratings for club and countryFlashscore

There is no suggestion yet that Villa are ready to make a move, but his performances have been enough to keep him on their radar as they consider how their forward line could evolve.

Tottenham have also been tracking Tresoldi and are expected to continue doing so over the coming weeks and months.

His form for both club and country has strengthened the case for further assessment, while the Champions League offers an increasingly useful platform for him to demonstrate whether he can make the step up to a higher level.

The upcoming games against Inter and Liverpool will therefore become significant viewing opportunities for both Premier League clubs.

Tresoldi is still at an early stage of his career, but his goalscoring form and exposure to top-class European football are making him an increasingly interesting player for clubs looking ahead to future transfer windows.

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