Chelsea,Tottenham and Aston Villa are all prepared to launch a bid for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Blues have already splashed the cash already on the likes of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens whilst Tottenham have brough in major signings such as Mohamed Kudus, Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso. Villa meanwhile have remained quiet in the summer transfer window and have now been reported as one of the clubs eyeing Garnacho.

Garnacho has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr earlier this week as he seeks a move to remain in the Premier League. The Argentine international is expected to be on the move over the next few weeks after falling out of favour under manager Ruben Amorim but it is unclear whether any club will make a serious bid for him.

Villa are understood to have registered their interest in the 21-year-old but if Chelsea and Spurs do make offers it may be hard for manager Unai Emery to attract the young winger who has shown glimpses of real quality at United in the past few years.

Both Marcus Rashford and Garnacho are both home grown which is great for the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules as United try to make pure profit of the pair. The sale of both players plus the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho are crucial to the rebuild at United that has been slow so far due to a lack of sales.