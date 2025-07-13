Man United ace Alejandro Garnacho rejects Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly rejected the chance to join up with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The 21-year-old is one of several Man United attackers that are hoping to leave the club after their worst ever Premier League campaign.

According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Garnacho has rejected the opportunity to head to Saudi Arabia and join up with former teammate Ronaldo.

Garnacho and Ronaldo played with each other during the legendary Portuguese forward’s ill-fated second spell at Old Trafford.

It’s understood that Garnacho would prefer to remain in the Premier League with Chelsea previously interested, although that interest appears to have cooled off.