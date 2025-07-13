Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed

Man United ace Alejandro Garnacho rejects Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Alex Roberts
Man United ace Alejandro Garnacho rejects Cristiano Ronaldo reunion
Man United ace Alejandro Garnacho rejects Cristiano Ronaldo reunionAction Plus
Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly rejected the chance to join up with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The 21-year-old is one of several Man United attackers that are hoping to leave the club after their worst ever Premier League campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Garnacho has rejected the opportunity to head to Saudi Arabia and join up with former teammate Ronaldo.

Garnacho and Ronaldo played with each other during the legendary Portuguese forward’s ill-fated second spell at Old Trafford.

It’s understood that Garnacho would prefer to remain in the Premier League with Chelsea previously interested, although that interest appears to have cooled off.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGarnacho AlejandroRonaldo CristianoManchester UnitedSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers