'There was NO confrontation' - Nottingham Forest release statement after on-field scandal

Nottingham Forest have released a statement calling out 'fake news' after a heated on-field exchange between owner Evangelos Marinakis Nuno Espirito Santo.

Marinakis stormed onto to pitch to talk with Espirito Santo after Forest’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City on Sunday.

The result leaves his side on the outside looking in as they fell out of the Champions League qualification spots into sixth.

Forest have since denied there was any animosity between the two, hitting out at the press and pundits for their perception of the incident in a new statement.

"To Evangelos Marinakis, this isn’t just a football club - it’s family - and he instils that message in all of us," the statement said.

"That is why he was so personally and emotionally invested in the situation that unfolded at the City Ground on Sunday. His reaction was one of deep care, responsibility, and emotional investment in one of our own. He didn’t just see it as an isolated incident, but as something that reflected the values and unity of the entire team.

"In moments like that he demonstrates his leadership, not just through words, but through action and presence. In the final ten minutes of the game, when he saw our player clearly in discomfort, struggling through visible pain, it became increasingly difficult for him to stay on the sidelines. His deep frustration at seeing our player lying on the ground in severe pain - something no one with genuine care could ignore - triggered him to go onto the pitch. It was instinctive, human, and a reflection of just how much this team and its people mean to him. He would do the same again if such an unfortunate event were ever to reoccur.

"The truth of the matter is there was no confrontation, with Nuno or with others, either on the pitch or inside the stadium. There was only shared frustration between all of us that the medical team should never have allowed the player to continue.

"In light of this, we urge former coaches and players, and other public figures in the game, to resist the urge to rush to judgement and fake news online, especially when they do not have the full facts and context. Baseless and ill-informed outrage for the purposes of personal social media traction serves no one - least of all the injured player. We call on these influential voices to show the same respect for player welfare that they often demand from others. Let concern come before commentary."