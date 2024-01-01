Ten Hag convinced Man Utd improving as medical room clears

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is convinced they're on the right track after yesterday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

With the medical room beginning to clear, Ten Hag is upbeat on positive results arriving.

He said, "The performance was good but the score we are not happy, we are disappointed with the score.

"It is clear. I know one thing for sure in football that there is a long way to go and when you play in the quality we now deliver, the points will come, the goals will come.

"It is so different now because we can work on the team, we are building structures because we have players back on the training pitch.

"We can also have consistency in the selection and that helps of course to bring the patterns and routines in and you play better.

"You can take more control of the game and you can even, like in the first half, dominate the game."