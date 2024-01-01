Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Bergkamp linked with surprise Arsenal return
Man Utd preparing new offer for RB Leipzig loanee Simons

Ten Hag convinced Man Utd improving as medical room clears

Ten Hag convinced Man Utd improving as medical room clears
Ten Hag convinced Man Utd improving as medical room clearsAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is convinced they're on the right track after yesterday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

With the medical room beginning to clear, Ten Hag is upbeat on positive results arriving.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "The performance was good but the score we are not happy, we are disappointed with the score.

"It is clear. I know one thing for sure in football that there is a long way to go and when you play in the quality we now deliver, the points will come, the goals will come. 

 

"It is so different now because we can work on the team, we are building structures because we have players back on the training pitch.

"We can also have consistency in the selection and that helps of course to bring the patterns and routines in and you play better.

"You can take more control of the game and you can even, like in the first half, dominate the game."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Palace boss Glasner on Man Utd draw: Two unbelievable goalkeepers
Man Utd keeper Onana on superb double-save: Means little unless we win
Lindelof returns to Man Utd training