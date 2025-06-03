Sunderland sign Enzo Le Fee in record-breaking deal

Tribal Football
Sunderland have signed Enzo Le Fee from Roma for a club-record fee after he helped them win promotion to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old joined Sunderland on a six-month loan in January and played a key role in their Championship playoff triumph after finishing fourth in the table.

Le Fee has signed a four-year contract, with Sunderland set to pay a reported £19.3 million after a promotion-triggered clause in his loan deal was activated.

"I said before the play-off final that my heart was in Sunderland - I wanted to stay and this made it the most important game of my life. Together, we did it," Le Fee told the club website.

"From the moment I arrived, I have enjoyed my football, my team-mates and our supporters. We shared an incredible experience and now we get to take the next step."

