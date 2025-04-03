Stats show Tottenham's struggles against top-half Premier League teams

Tottenham Hotspur endured a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, extending their disappointing Premier League run.

Enzo Fernandez settled the fierce London derby at Stamford Bridge with a 50th-minute strike on Thursday night.

Following the loss, Ange Postecoglou’s men have now failed to win any of their last nine top-flight games against teams in the top half of the table, with one draw and eight defeats.

In fact, their last win came in November 2024, when they defeated Manchester City 4-0.

While Chelsea moved up to fourth in the table, Spurs dropped to 14th, having accumulated 34 points from 30 league matches in the 2024-25 campaign.