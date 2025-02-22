Spurs send email to broadcasters: Don't call us that!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham Hotspur have made an official appeal to broadcasters over referring to the club name.

Spurs are insisting they no longer be referred to as "Tottenham" and instead they want to be called "Tottenham Hotspur".

The Athletic says an email from Tottenham was sent to broadcasters on February 10.

The message  was titled: "Tottenham Hotspur Naming Update."

An excerpt of it read: "Tottenham Hotspur have provided clarification regarding the club’s name.

"They have requested that the club are primarily known as Tottenham Hotspur, with Spurs being the preferred short version.

"The club have requested that they are not referred to as Tottenham.”

