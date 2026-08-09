Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Southampton reach agreement over loan deal for Man City youngster Mubama

Southampton reach agreement over loan deal for Man City youngster Mubama
Southampton reach agreement over loan deal for Man City youngster MubamaREUTERS

Southampton have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Man City over a loan for young striker Divin Mubama.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Stoke but struggled to make much of an impression with just five goals and one assist in his 28 games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With first-team chances at Man City set to be limited for Mubama, another loan was always going to be the most likely outcome.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Championship side Southampton have reached a verbal agreement with Mubama over such a move.

City are yet to accept, however, as they continue to mull over whether this is the best move for the young striker.

Mentions
Divin MubamaManchester CitySouthamptonPremier LeagueChampionshipFootball transfers