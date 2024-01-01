Southampton open to player-exchange for Celtic midfielder O'Riley

Southampton are said to be discussing midfielder Shea Charles going to Celtic in a loan deal.

They may allow the midfielder to go on the loan deal with an option to buy as the two clubs are already in negotiations.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Sun, the Saints are hoping to sign Matt O’Riley from Celtic, with Chalres possibly going the other way.

O’Riley, who is only 23, played for Saints boss Russell Martin at MK Dons earlier in his career.

He scored 19 goals and managed 15 assists for Celtic in all competitions last term.

Charles, who is a former Manchester City youth captain, is likely to head to the Hoops.