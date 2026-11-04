West Ham appoint former captain Scott Parker as manager until 2029

The ex-Hammers midfielder returns to the club in a bid to lead them out of the Championship following last season's relegation and a slower-than-ideal start to the current campaign.
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West Ham currently sit eighth in the table despite boasting one of the division's strongest squads, and have turned to Parker to improve their fortunes.
The Englishman has experience winning promotion from the Championship, having won the play-offs with Fulham as well as automatic promotion with both Bournemouth and Burnley.
More to follow...