West Ham appoint former captain Scott Parker as manager until 2029

West Ham have confirmed the appointment of former captain Scott Parker as the club's new manager, just one day after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The ex-Hammers midfielder returns to the club in a bid to lead them out of the Championship following last season's relegation and a slower-than-ideal start to the current campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

West Ham currently sit eighth in the table despite boasting one of the division's strongest squads, and have turned to Parker to improve their fortunes.

The Englishman has experience winning promotion from the Championship, having won the play-offs with Fulham as well as automatic promotion with both Bournemouth and Burnley.

More to follow...