Slot delighted with Liverpool "culture" he's inherited

Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes he inherited a fantastic group this summer.

The Dutchman has seen the Reds go to the top the Premier League table after six games.

They are also through to the League Cup's round of 16, while they won their opener in the Champions League against AC Milan.

"The culture of this team, the culture of this club, the hard work, the players showing up every day in training sessions, trying to bring the best out of them - sometimes, if you come to a new club, you need to get that culture in, but that was absolutely not necessary over here," he said to reporters.

"I inherited a lot of quality, but maybe even more importantly, I inherited a team, a club that was already fully focused on hard work and trying to get the best out of the team and individuals every single day.

"I wouldn't say I was surprised by that, but it was nice to see that it was just like Jurgen (Klopp) told me, because he told me that that was the culture and I experienced this from the start."