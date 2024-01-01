Sheikh Mansour urging Guardiola to stay with Man City

Tribal Football
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has made it clear to Pep Guardiola he wants him to remain as manager long-term.

Guardiola is about to enter the final year of his current deal.

The Mirror says the pair met last week in Abu Dhabi, with Sheikh Mansour hosting Guardiola at his palatial home.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarek has assured fans he will do all   he can to persuade Guardiola to extend his stay with City.

The champions are hoping the chance to lead City at the expanded Club World Cup will prove an added incentive for the Catalan to stay.

