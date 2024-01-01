Sheeran buys into Ipswich

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has invested in Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.

The singer, who is a lifelong supporter of the Tractor Boys, has bought around 1.4% of the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sheeran will have long-term use of an executive box at the ground, but will not be on the club’s board.

"It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity," said the 33-year-old.

"I have lived in Suffolk since I was three years old and, while I travel the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of the community and protected.

"It’s such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town. There are ups and downs but football is all about taking the highs and the lows. I'm not a voting shareholder or a board member, this is just me putting some money into the club I love and them returning the gesture, so please don’t get onto me with signing suggestions or tactics to play.

"I'm excited for the Premier League to start this weekend. Let’s go!"