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Schuster: Brentford’s pre-season is on another level

Schuster: Brentford’s pre-season is on another level
Schuster: Brentford’s pre-season is on another levelČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Fotostand / Wassmuth

Jannik Schuster has admitted his first pre-season with Brentford has been a demanding experience since joining from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 20-year-old Austrian defender is currently with his new team-mates at a training camp in Portugal as Keith Andrews’ side prepare for the 2026/27 Premier League season. 

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Schuster described the sessions as “very hard” but welcomed the challenge as he settles into life with the Bees.

“I have to say it’s very hard! Compared to my old club, it’s very intense but you get used to it,” the 20-year-old said.

“The training is more intense and after every training session, we have a gym session as well. I didn’t do that at my old club. It’s something new but I think it will be good for me.

“We didn’t go on a lot of pre-season (tours) at my old club; we just did them in the winter sometimes to Valencia. It was very good there but if you compare it to here, it’s another level.

“It’s perfect here. The conditions are good, the pitches are good, the weather is good and the hotel is beautiful next to the sea. I think we’ll have a nice time here.”

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Premier LeagueJannik SchusterBrentfordSalzburg

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