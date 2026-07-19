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Dasilva eager to repay Brentford’s faith after injury return

Dasilva eager to repay Brentford’s faith after injury return
Dasilva eager to repay Brentford’s faith after injury returnMartin Rickett / PA Images / Profimedia

Josh Dasilva says he is determined to repay Brentford's faith after the club stood by him during the most difficult period of his career.

The midfielder is taking part in his first full pre-season in three years after returning from a long-term knee injury towards the end of last season. 

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Now training with the squad in Portugal, he is focused on building his fitness ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign and is grateful the Bees rewarded him with a new contract during his recovery.

"I don't think many clubs would have done that in my situation," Dasilva told Brentford website. 

"I don't live in the past, so for Brentford to still see a future with me is amazing. I haven't done anything for so long.

"I know how much I've contributed to the club. People tell me that, and it's great, but that's in the past.

"The club has grown so much while I've been here. I think they've seen how hard I've worked, how I've changed as a character and matured. That plays a part as well."

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