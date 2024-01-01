Schar delighted with Newcastle win at Wolves: Massive for us

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar was pleased with victory at Wolves.

The Swiss kickstarted their comeback as Newcastle won 2-1 after going a goal down.

Schar later said: "I think we started the game quite well and then we dropped off a little with our level and then at half-time said we needed to perform better. Two great goals and a big win when you are away from home and down. It is massive for us.

"We can play a lot better. At the moment it is great that we get the results and we need to be more consistent throughout the game. We want to go to the next level.

"We know the feeling of playing in European football but we are not there so we focus on the league. There is lots to achieve and I am looking forward to the season."