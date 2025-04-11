Sam Allardyce set for football return after health scare

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has stated that he is ready to return to football after two years away.

The former England manager oversaw four matches in charge of Leeds during a failed attempt to keep them in the Premier League at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Despite his eagerness to return after a long absence, Allardyce has distanced himself from the possibility of a move back to League One promotion contenders Bolton Wanderers.

"I would help anybody. Whether as a manager, or in another role, I don't know," he told BBC.

"But it would have to be a great project. Where we're all pulling in the same direction. You may think that always happens at a football club, but believe me it does not!"

On a potential return to Bolton, he said: "I don't think I do. If they wanted my help they can ring me up anytime they want. I live in the town."