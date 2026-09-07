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Sage hints at Palace rotation for Middlesbrough clash

Sage hints at Palace rotation for Middlesbrough clash
Sage hints at Palace rotation for Middlesbrough clashDaniel Weir/Sports Press / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage has offered insight into his selection plans for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup third-round clash against Middlesbrough.

Speaking after his side’s triumph over Fulham, he acknowledged the possibility of rotating his squad, with the Eagles boasting strong depth across several positions. 

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However, the Palace boss stopped short of confirming whether changes will be made to his starting XI.

“The most important thing now is to have freshness, and maybe we need some new players who didn't play too much or who didn't play (against Fulham),” he told club website.

“I don't know for the moment. I expect a lot of things before a game and sometimes the reality is different. 

“We have to prepare our game with the context of this one, our opponent and which type of shape we are.

“With these two things in interaction, I will try to make the best decision for the team and the club.”

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MiddlesbroughCrystal PalaceFulhamPremier League

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