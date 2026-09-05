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Pierre Sage demands more from Crystal Palace side after securing first win

Pierre Sage demands more from Crystal Palace side after securing first win
Pierre Sage demands more from Crystal Palace side after securing first winREUTERS

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage spoke of the contrast between his side's first and second halves in the 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham on Saturday (September 5).

Palace went into break 2-1 down to Alvaro Arbeloa’s Fulham, but managed to comeback and secure their first three points in the second half.

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Summer signing Ben Chillwell’s 77th minute goal proved to be the winner, his first since returning to the club he spent the second half of 2024-25 on loan.

Speaking after the game, Sage was clearly delighted to get his first win, but admitted his side’s first half performance wasn’t good enough.

"It's a good result but we have to be honest, our start has not been of the level expected. We did better with mentality in the second half,” he said.

"I said to the players in the dressing room, I hope they feel the pain of failing to win, because sometimes we have to do it like this.

"I'm happy to win for the guys because they work a lot, but we are aware of what happened during the first two games, we could have more pints, we are late in the table so we need to do more."

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