Ruben Dias says Fernandez, Anderson and Bouaddi are "desperate to win" at Man City

Ruben Dias has revealed the major ambition Manchester City's summer signings have shown behind the scenes.

Manchester United and Manchester City clash this Sunday for the Manchester derby in what is the biggest game of the weekend.

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City invested big this summer, bringing in the likes of Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Iliman Ndiaye, Allan Elias and a number of other faces in a £240M+ spend.

Manager Enzo Maresca is chasing down champions Arsenal and 3 points on Sunday would keep them at the top of the table for another week.

Ahead of the game, Dias has spoken on the ambition of City’s incomings who will want nothing less than knocking the Gunners off their perch.

"In terms of the role I have, it goes down to trying to be the best version of yourself, and in terms of that, nothing has changed.

"So many people have left and so many winners have left, and now new people have joined with a lot of ambition and people that are desperate to win and that is also what makes the club keep on going.

"Others, Enzo included, that have been here and have won so much here and can very clearly point the way of how to do it and the things that are the most important and undeniable.

"But then as well, (there is the) ambition from us that are here and still want to be here and keep on winning. They are joining and full of ambition and with all the dreams in the world. The mix of these makes it work."

Anderson named City "the Kings of Manchester" ahead of the game and he, as well as his fellow signings, will help to fight for 3 points under Maresca who faces his first Manchester Derby in what should become an instant classic.