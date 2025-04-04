Ruben Amorim says Kevin de Bruyne 'on the wrong side of Manchester'

Man United manager Ruben Amorim joked that Kevin de Bruyne was 'on the wrong side of Manchester' after he announced he would be leaving Man City at the end of the season.

De Bruyne, 33, announced that he would be leaving Man City after a decade at the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Belgian playmaker has been one of the most influential players of the Pep Guardiola era, playing a key role in the Spaniard’s trophy-laden tenure.

Speaking ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday, Amorim was full of praise for De Bruyne.

Amorim said: "He was like one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. The time passes for everyone, so that is a natural thing.

"He was on the wrong side of Manchester! I wish him good luck, it was a pleasure to see him in Portugal a lot of times. I hope he enjoys the rest of his life."