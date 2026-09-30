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Roy Keane's message to Man City players: I’d be 100% sticking those medals in the bin

Roy Keane's message to Man City players: I’d be 100% sticking those medals in the bin
Roy Keane's message to Man City players: I’d be 100% sticking those medals in the binREUTERS

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has spoken on Manchester City's charges this month and why players should not cherish their medals.

City have been found guilty of the majority of 115 breaches of financial rules they had been accused of by the Premier League. The side are set to appeal against the ruling and have until October 2nd to do so.

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The club were accused of a wide range of rule breaches, centring around claims they inflated sponsorship revenue as well as "sham contract", which put the side at risk of being stripped of their titles and kicked from the Premier League.

After winning three Premier League titles during the 2009/10–2017/18, rival fans and former players have called for the team who finished second in those respective seasons to be handed winners medals.

Rio Ferdinand, Jose Enrique and David de Gea have commented on the situation after finishing second and now Keane has called for City stars to throw their medals in the bin.

“If I was a player, I’d be 100% sticking those medals in the bin,” Keane told ITV Sport ahead of England’s match against Czechia. 

“Of course you would, it’s cheating. 

“They won it on the pitch because cheating was going on.” 

He also spoke on those in charge at City: “They knew it would hurt a lot of people, but they’ve still done it,” he added. 

City recorded £360m in sponsor fees in the three seasons they won the Premier League but only £43m of it was legitimate according to the BBC.

A punishment for the side may take years however, as the process continues, especially is City appeal over the coming days.

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