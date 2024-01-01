Tribal Football
Robins happy with Coventry in Spurs Cup defeat
Coventry City boss Mark Robins was proud of his side's performance this week.

The lower league side had to take on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.

Despite dominating the game and leading 1-0 at one stage, they lost 2-1 to a late Brennan Johnson goal.

Post-game, Robins stated: “It’s disappointing because we’ve lost but you have to take the defeat on the chin and take out the good bits and there were a lot of good bits.

“The first 15 minutes, we didn’t settle down and when we won the ball back, we gave the ball away, went long and gave away opportunities.

“After then, we settled into a rhythm and more of a pattern that we are used to and we got used to the game.”

