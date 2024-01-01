Tribal Football
Rice says "Havertz is our guy" as Arsenal ponder new striker

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is all in on Kai Havertz leading their attack this season. 

That is the view of former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who spoke about the Gunners on opening weekend. 

Arsenal were 2-0 winners at home over Wolves in the Premier League, with Havertz and Bukayo Saka scoring the goals. 

“Do you know what, I spoke to Declan Rice the other day, and he spoke about Havertz in such glowing terms," said the Manchester United and England legend on his official YouTube channel.  

"Like ‘We don’t need a No9, Havertz is our guy.' The confidence he exuded about Havertz. . .I was like, 'I didn’t know you guys felt like that about him.' But he was like, 'Bro.'" 

“He’s a roving, moving centre forward, 10 goals in his last 15 games, so he did well at the end of the season," added Ferdinand.  

"But I’m expecting big things just based on that one conversation with a player that currently plays with him. It’s important when sometimes you hear, they see every day, they see the little details.” 

