Reynolds signs professional contract with Wolves
Wolves academy star Fabian Reynolds has put pen-to-paper on a professional contract.

The Jamaica Under-20 star, who plays as a winger, has moved up to the club’s Under-21 side.

Reynolds has been with Wolves since he was an Under-16 and is enjoying his time at the club.

Academy manager for football Jon Hunter-Barrett said: “Fabian was recruited into the academy through our national recruitment department during the under-16 season.

“He moved up and went to our partner school, Thomas Telford, and we were able to fully embed him into the programme.

“He’s completed his two-year scholarship and been rewarded with his first professional contract which we’re really pleased with.

“Fabian’s an attacking, one v one, wide player that really enjoys getting the ball at his feet and going past people to create chances for others or himself.”

