REVEALED: Why Chelsea ace Palmer has Saint Kitts and Nevis flag on boots

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis on his boots to honour his family ties.

Palmer chose the flag of the Caribbean island to honour his roots, given that his paternal family comes from the island.

His grandfather emigrated in 1960, while his great-grandparents were part of the Windrush generation (British Afro-Caribbean), who emigrated five years earlier.

These two flags are accompanied by two cold emoticons (shivers) in relation to Palmer's celebration, now famous throughout the world. The so-called 'Celebration of the shivers'.