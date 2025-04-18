RB Leipzig reveal Banjamin Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest

RB Leipzig have no intention of letting Benjamin Sesko leave on the cheap with several Premier League sides interested in securing his services.

As per The Sun, Man United are particualry interested in the 21-year-old and sent their new head of recruitment to watch the striker last weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

There is understood to be a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between Sesko and RB Leipzig that would allow him to leave for a fee of £60 million in the summer.

The club are said to be having second thoughts, however, and are now demanding a fee of £86m, which would be a club record sale.

Man United will face competition from several Premier League rivals to sign Sesko, with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool all said to be interested.

Sesko is one of the highest-rated young stikers in Europe, scoring 19 goals and providing six assists in his 40 games across all competitions.