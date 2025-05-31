Raheem Sterling's son joins Arsenal academy

Raheem Sterling's eight-year-old son Thiago has signed with Arsenal's academy despite his father's uncertain future with the club.

The 30-year-old failed to make any real impact at the Emirates while on loan from London rivals Chelsea this season.

Sterling struggled for regular first-team football under Mikel Arteta, playing just 496 Premier League minutes, scoring zero goals and providing two assists in the process.

He now looks set to return to Chelsea who will look to find a permanent home for the England international this summer.

Despite not knowing where his future may lie, young Thiago will start his career with the North London club, joining their under-9s.

Sterling’s partner, Paige Milian, took to Instagram to send a proud message and confirm the news, saying: "Beyond proud of my firstborn son Thiago for signing with @officialarsenalacademy U9’s.

"The growth, dedication, and hard work you’ve shown over the past year have been incredible to watch; you’ve earned this. This is just the beginning, so keep your feet on the ground, stay humble, and keep grinding, the journey doesn’t stop here. Let’s go TT"