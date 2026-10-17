Premier League trio join Chelsea in Kounde transfer race

Chelsea are reportedly ready to renew their long-standing transfer link to Barcelona defender Jules Kounde in 2027.

The Blues have been monitoring the France international since 2025, amid rumours he was unsettled by having to play at right-back in Catalonia, and he's only started three games for Hansi Flick so far in 2026/27.

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Part of that is due his extended summer break after the 2026 FIFA World Cup and his contract has recently been extended until 2030.

Xabi Alonso spent big over the summer to bolster his squad and brought in Marco Palestra as cover at right-back alongside fellow new defenders Maxence Lacroix and Pep Chavarria, with others moved on.

Kounde is still valued at around €60M, which is in Chelsea's budget, but they are not the only team monitoring the former Sevilla star.

Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen, with Arsenal previously linked despite their defensive strength, and that could make the situation more demanding for Alonso in 2027.