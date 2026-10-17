Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Betis make Troy Parrott transfer decision as Manchester United and Tottenham circle

Barcelona unconvinced by Manchester United sensation JJ Gabriel

Man City lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Maresca faces post PSG conundrum

Liverpool lineup v Brentford: Confirmed team news as Iraola faces Isak decision

Most read on Flashscore News

Favourites Zverev and Medvedev out to spoil dreams of an all-Spanish Shanghai final

World No. 2 Antonsen says conditions at Denmark Open are 'destructive for badminton'

Real Madrid demand that LaLiga chief resign for comparing club channel to Nazi propaganda

Alcaraz to play Vienna Open after Saudi Arabia's Six Kings Slam postponement

Premier League trio join Chelsea in Kounde transfer race

France international Jules Kounde.
France international Jules Kounde.Profimedia

Chelsea are reportedly ready to renew their long-standing transfer link to Barcelona defender Jules Kounde in 2027.

The Blues have been monitoring the France international since 2025, amid rumours he was unsettled by having to play at right-back in Catalonia, and he's only started three games for Hansi Flick so far in 2026/27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Part of that is due his extended summer break after the 2026 FIFA World Cup and his contract has recently been extended until 2030.

Xabi Alonso spent big over the summer to bolster his squad and brought in Marco Palestra as cover at right-back alongside fellow new defenders Maxence Lacroix and Pep Chavarria, with others moved on.

Kounde is still valued at around €60M, which is in Chelsea's budget, but they are not the only team monitoring the former Sevilla star.

Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen, with Arsenal previously linked despite their defensive strength, and that could make the situation more demanding for Alonso in 2027.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueJules KoundeChelseaBarcelonaLaLigaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Barcelona unconvinced by Manchester United sensation JJ Gabriel

Getafe chief confirms shock talks with Manchester United flop Sancho

Why Tottenham's Pedro Porro could be ideal for Barcelona