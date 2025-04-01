Premier League sets date for semi-automated offside technology introduction

The Premier League has announced the introduction of highly anticipated semi-automated offside technology will happen this month.

The powers that be in the English top flight announced plans to introduce the revolutionary new technology a year ago after clubs unanimously voted in favour of it.

Semi-automated offsides were given a trial in the FA Cup fifth round a month ago and has been used in the Champions League and at the men’s and women’s World Cups.

"The Premier League will introduce semi-automated offside technology on Saturday 12 April (Match Round 32). This follows non-live testing in the Premier League and live operation in the FA Cup this season," the statement read.

"Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR).

"It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans.

"The technology maintains the integrity of the process while enhancing the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making.

"The Premier League has worked in collaboration with PGMOL and sports data and technology company Genius Sports to develop the new semi-automated offside technology system."