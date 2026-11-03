Premier League Player of the Week: Van Hecke helps Spurs push up the table once again

Dutch centre-back Van Hecke tallied a 9.3 Flashscore player rating as Spurs made it three straight Premier League wins.
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After Jean-Philippe Mateta's early red card, it was plain sailing for Spurs, who then dominated the play thanks in part to Van Hecke's distribution.
He had three key passes, while no player on the pitch completed more passes (146), had more touches (160) or progressive carries (24).
Tottenham will look to keep the momentum going when they visit Leeds on Saturday at lunchtime.