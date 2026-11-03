Premier League Player of the Week: Van Hecke helps Spurs push up the table once again

Jan Paul van Hecke starred as Tottenham saw off 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0, making him Flashscore's Premier League Player of the Week.

Dutch centre-back Van Hecke tallied a 9.3 Flashscore player rating as Spurs made it three straight Premier League wins.

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After Jean-Philippe Mateta's early red card, it was plain sailing for Spurs, who then dominated the play thanks in part to Van Hecke's distribution.

Jan Paul van Hecke vs Crystal Palace Flashscore

He had three key passes, while no player on the pitch completed more passes (146), had more touches (160) or progressive carries (24).

Tottenham will look to keep the momentum going when they visit Leeds on Saturday at lunchtime.