Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Spurs and Arsenal kept apart
SHOCKER! Man Utd fans open exit door for Rashford

Postecoglou hopes Udogie can return for this weekend's Liverpool clash

Ansser Sadiq
Postecoglou hopes Udogie can return for this weekend's Liverpool clash
Postecoglou hopes Udogie can return for this weekend's Liverpool clashAction Plus
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is hoping Destiny Udogie will be back for this weekend. 

The North London club are taking on league leaders Liverpool on Sunday in the showpiece game from this weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Udogie was not involved for the 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. 

"Timo (Werner) was unwell yesterday, Udogie was out before the game and we hope they will be okay,” said Postecoglou at Friday’s pre-match press conference. 

“The plan is Destiny will be okay." 

“No, no. he hasn’t been involved (in training),” added the Spurs boss on Mikey Moore. 

“We’ll need to get at least a couple of weeks’ training into Mikey.” 

Mentions
Udogie DestinyLiverpoolTottenhamManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot gives major injury updates on Konate and Bradley ahead of Tottenham clash
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Football should be about exhilaration!
Agent of Botafogo goalkeeper Victor encourages Premier League interest