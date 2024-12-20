Postecoglou hopes Udogie can return for this weekend's Liverpool clash

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou is hoping Destiny Udogie will be back for this weekend.

The North London club are taking on league leaders Liverpool on Sunday in the showpiece game from this weekend.

Udogie was not involved for the 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

"Timo (Werner) was unwell yesterday, Udogie was out before the game and we hope they will be okay,” said Postecoglou at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“The plan is Destiny will be okay."

“No, no. he hasn’t been involved (in training),” added the Spurs boss on Mikey Moore.

“We’ll need to get at least a couple of weeks’ training into Mikey.”