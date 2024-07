Pochettino agrees Chelsea payoff

Mauricio Pochettino has secured his payoff from Chelsea.

Pochettino and Chelsea agreed to part ways at the end of last season.

The Argentine has now settled on a payoff to the tune of £10m, says The Sun.

The agreement means Pochettino is now free to negotiate with interested clubs.

He is said to have met with Sir Jim Ratcliffe earlier this month about succeeding Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.