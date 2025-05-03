Pereira "happy" with Wolves after Man City defeat

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira couldn't fault his players after Friday night's defeat at Manchester City.

City won 1-0 thanks to Kevin de Bruyne's first-half winner.

Pereira said afterwards: "In the end, that's football. I am very proud of my team. I said that we can lose a game, but we can't lose our identity, our courage, our ambition, our commitment and our team spirit.

"Today we showed all of that in our team. We were just missing the result.

"Our identity as a team is one who wants to press higher when we should. A team that knows how to defend and wants to have the ball and create chances. We didn't do that today, but I am still happy."

Asked about planning for next season, Pereira added: "I want to see the same spirit, trying to compete. We must lose a game, like today, but we showed that we have quality to compete. We are proud of ourselves and our supporters.

"I will drink my beer because we deserve it! It was a good game."