Tribal Football
Most Read
Bayern favourites to beat RB Leipzig and hand Kane his first major title
Newcastle enter race with Man Utd and Barcelona for ""Malian Messi" who wants England move
Manchester United equal 59-year personal European record
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Arsenal target Gyokeres

Pep Guardiola hints at retirement after Man City exit

Alex Roberts
Pep Guardiola hints at retirement after Man City exit
Pep Guardiola hints at retirement after Man City exitAction Plus
Pep Guardiola has revealed the Man City job might be his last, hinting that he could retire once he eventually leaves the club.

The 54-year-old has said he will take a break from football once he decided to call time on his Man City tenure and refused to rule out retirement altogether.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to the press ahead of their Premier League clash with Wolves, Guardiola was reminiscent when asked about his legacy.

Guardiola said: "I want people to remember me however they want. After my contract with City, I'm going to stop. I'm sure. 

“I don't know if I'm going to retire, but I'm going to take a break. How I want to be remembered, I don't know. 

“All coaches want to win so we can have a memorable job, but I believe that the fans of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City had fun watching my teams play. 

“I don't think we should ever live thinking about whether we're going to be remembered."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuardiola PepManchester City