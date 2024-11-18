Pearce says West Ham must keep faith in Lopetegui until the end of the season

West Ham United must keep the faith in boss Julen Lopetegui this season.

That is the view of former Hammers player and England Under-21 boss Stuart Pearce, who has backed Lopetegui to find success.

The east London club have endured a poor start to the season since Lopetegui replaced David Moyes in the summer.

Discussing West ham's situation, Pearce said on talkSPORT: "You've got to understand that they made a big call in the summer to not renegotiate with David Moyes.

"They made that judgment call, they identified Lopetegui to come in and replace him.

"And after 11 games, it's too soon (calls from fans to be sacked), there has been massive changes at West Ham, not just the coaching staff, but behind the scenes, all manner of things have changed.

"They've had a lot of new players come in, I thought they did really good business in the summer, but some of those players have not delivered what you would hope they would have done.

"But I think you've got to be a bit more patient at West Ham, I really do and I've said that to fans that I've bumped into that are a bit fidgety at this moment in time.

"They don't think he's the right man, but I think you've got to sit tight at least until the end of the season."