'Our time will come' - Bukayo Saka looking to next season as Arsenal drought continues

Bukayo Saka sent a bullish message to the fans as Arsenal went a fifth consecutive season without a piece of major silverware.

Arsenal ended the Premier League season in second for the third consecutive year, losing the title to Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

Despite an impressive two-legged win over Real Madrid in the Champions League, they were unable to get past PSG and make it to Saturday’s final.

To make things worse, Saka, 23, and his teammates watched on as North London rivals Tottenham won a major European trophy with a 1-0 win over Man United in the Europa league final.

Saka isn’t letting that phase him, however, and is adamant that Arsenal are moving in the right direction.

Speaking to the fans on Instagram, he said: "We all know the mission. We’re working towards achieving things this team hasn’t seen in a while. And our time will come."