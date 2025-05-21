Nottingham Forest want Douglas Luiz this summer

Nottingham Forest are reportedly hoping to bring Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz back to the Premier League in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has failed to make an impression with the Italian giants after joining from Aston Villa last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Forest are hoping to build upon their excellent season and Bring Luiz back to the Premier League.

Luiz has also been linked with a move to Newcastle with several reports mooting a swap deal that would see Sandro Tonali go the opposite direction.

Qualification for next season’s Champions League would give Forest’s transfer ambitions a huge boost as their prepare for their final game against fellow hopefuls Chelsea on Sunday.