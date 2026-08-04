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Nottingham Forest target Man City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

Nottingham Forest target Man City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders
Nottingham Forest target Man City midfielder Tijjani ReijndersREUTERS

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on a move for Man City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Signed as a successor to Kevin de Bruyne last summer, Reijnders, 28, started his Man City career with a goal and assist on his debut, the 4-0 win over Wolves.

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Reijnders’ lightning quick start tailed off as the season went on, however, and he ended 2025-26 with five goals and two assists in his 28 Premier League games, 19 of which were starts.

According to the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are plotting an ambitious £55 million move for the Netherlands international.

He was previously a target for Atletico Madrid, but Man City’s valuation was more than they were willing to pay for his services.

City are expected to make moves in central midfield over the final weeks of the transfer window having already signed Elliot Anderson for £116 million from Forest.

Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi is a priority target, with City also bracing themselves for an offer from Real Madrid for Rodri.

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Premier LeagueTijjani ReijndersManchester CityNottinghamFootball transfers