Nottingham Forest eye Man City ace James McAtee amid Morgan Gibbs-White interest

Alex Roberts
Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for James McAtee amid interest from Man City in star man Morgan Gibbs-White.

According to the Telegraph, Forest are willing to battle it out with Bayer Leverkusen for the 22-year-old’s signature.

McAtee has struggled for consistent game time at Man City this season, starting just eight of his 25 games across all competitions.

Forest’s interest in McAtee comes as Pep Guardiola’s side are reportedly keeping tabs on star player Morgan Gibbs-White as they seek a long-term replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.

Man United, Newcastle, and AC Milan are all also said to be interested in McAtee, who is expected to leave in the summer in pursuit of regular football.

