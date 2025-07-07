Nottingham Forest confirm appointment of ex-Arsenal chief Edu

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of ex-Arsenal sporting director Edu as their new Global Head of Football.

The 47-year-old left Arsenal last November and has since been replaced by Italian Andrea Berta, who is busy working on incomings and outgoings this summer.

Edu has now taken a new position at Nottingham Forest and will oversee all football operations, including recruitment, performance, and player development.

https://x.com/NFFC/status/1942256212776808895

Speaking to Nottingham Forest’s media team, Edu said: “I’m truly excited about this new chapter and honoured by the trust placed in me.

“This project connects deeply with my values around innovation and long-term planning. I look forward to building a global football model that is competitive, sustainable, and aligned with our President’s ambition."