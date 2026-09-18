Man United boss Michael Carrick says it would be "ridiculous" to start thinking about getting the sack after his side's disappointing start to the season.

Carrick’s side have just one win from their opening four Premier League games, a 5-2 victory over newly promoted Ipswich.

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Man United are also out of the League Cup after losing 3-2 to Brighton on Wednesday (September 16) having gone 2-0 up inside the first ten minutes.

Their disappointing start has started to raise questions about Carrick’s suitability for the job just a few months after securing Man United’s return to the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League game with Fulham on Sunday, Carrick said it would be ‘ridiculous’ to start thinking about how long he has left in the job after "two or three" bad results.

"I know the club, I know the role, I know what's expected here in terms of playing to a certain standard and achieving certain things on the pitch," he said.

"I get all that.

"In terms of future and ownership and how long I've got in the job, that's totally not in my thinking. It's ridiculous to think that way in the position I'm in, that's just not on the radar.

"It's two or three games. It's two or three games too many because I really hate losing, but that doesn't mean the world caves in. In some minds it does, it can't for us."

"It's not a catastrophe or a disaster," he added. "It's not the end of the world."