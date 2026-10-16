Talks between Newcastle and midfielder Joe Willock have reportedly stalled.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Newcastle so far this season, with two goals in his six Premier League appearances.

Advertisement Advertisement

As a result, the club are keen on tying him down to a new deal, with his current contract at St James’ Park set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Newcastle Chronicle, a deal between the two parties isn’t close, even though manager Matthias Jaissle remains a big fan.

Should there not be a breakthrough on Willock's contract talks then Newcastle will look at potentially selling him in January.