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Newcastle sweating as Joe Willock contract talks stall

Newcastle sweating as Joe Willock contract talks stall
Newcastle sweating as Joe Willock contract talks stallREUTERS

Talks between Newcastle and midfielder Joe Willock have reportedly stalled.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Newcastle so far this season, with two goals in his six Premier League appearances.

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As a result, the club are keen on tying him down to a new deal, with his current contract at St James’ Park set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Newcastle Chronicle, a deal between the two parties isn’t close, even though manager Matthias Jaissle remains a big fan.

Should there not be a breakthrough on Willock's contract talks then Newcastle will look at potentially selling him in January.

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