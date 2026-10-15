Jaissle: Fernandez-Pardo will come good at Newcastle United

Matthias Jaissle is convinced £51 million summer signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo just needs a goal to launch his Newcastle career.

The 21-year-old forward has yet to open his account since a deadline-day transfer from French club Lille last month, and he missed a couple of chances during a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Coventry on Monday.

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Fernandez-Pardo has been used down the middle despite belief that he could be better suited on the wing.

But the Newcastle boss believes a goal could transform the fortunes of the 21-year-old Belgian, with Newcastle next in action at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

"Young lads coming into the Premier League for the first time need adaptation time," Jaissle told reporters on Thursday.

"I got the recommendation that I should be patient for at least half a year until winter with these lads. But I'm glad that we're seeing Matias in situations where he's bringing the principles on the pitch and creating the chances. It's just the goal missing right now to give him the confidence back.

"He's an amazing player, and he has so much potential. We are convinced that it's just a matter of time. I watched him today in the session, when he got a couple more finishes. Pure class.

"I have full conviction he will perform again on a good level, and hopefully he will get the rewards."

Defeat in Coventry was 11th-placed Newcastle's second 4-1 loss in three games - having been thrashed at Leeds last month - but German boss Jaissle said the defeats were down to individual errors rather than flaws in his system.

"It's never easy after conceding four goals to talk about the structure and what causes us the problems," Jaissle said.

"Against Coventry, we made too many individual mistakes; you cannot talk about formation or technical approach. Even though we're a young squad, we need to learn fast."