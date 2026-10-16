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Newcastle reach Jacob Murphy decision after Jaissle's summer request

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy.
Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy.Profimedia

Newcastle United are edging closer to a contract extension for Jacob Murphy at St. James' Park.

New boss Matthias Jaissle has highlighted the experienced winger as a key part of his Magpies squad after losing captain Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer.

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Jaissle has regularly spoken to Murphy about his squad place and he asked the club not to sell the 31-year-old winger in August after two reported transfer offers from Nottingham Forest.

Murphy was a highly valued player under Eddie Howe, but he's now into the final year of his contract, and was unsure over how Jassle viewed him.

Reports from Mail Sport claim a decision has now been made by all parties to increase his current deal, which expires at the end of the season on until 2028.

Murphy has become a fan's favourite on Tyneside, after landing from Norwich City in 2017, making him their current longest-serving player, and he's sixth (224) on the club's all-time Premier League appearance list.

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