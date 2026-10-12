Matthias Jaissle apologised to Newcastle fans following their heavy 4-1 Premier League defeat to newly promoted Coventry on Monday (October 12).

Following a turbulent summer, Jaissle appeared to have steadied the ship at Newcastle, with eight points from their opening five Premier League games.

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Newcastle were heavy favourites ahead of their trip to Coventry but ultimately fell to a heavy defeat thanks to goals from Jack Rudoni, Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms, and Stephen Mfuni.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Newcastle boss Jaissle made sure to apologise to the fans.

"We're frustrated definitely. The lads as well in the dressing room, it's a feeling you don't want to have when you feel as though you should have won,” he said.

“We can only apologise to the fans that took the journey. We need to analysis it clearly, especially in the box, at both ends. The desire and hunger to score, to finish the attacks, that was missing."

On the penalty: "It's something that can happen in football, especially when you're managing a young squad, but there can still be a possibility to go on and win that match. The second goal there was a foul on Joe Willock but it wasn't whistled, in my eyes, he was then missing in that spot where the ball dropped after the throw in. We need to improve the things we can control."

On the timing of the second goal just after half time: "It's never nice to concede a goal but we had the approach after half time to come out and turn it around.

"The lads believed so we made the first goal and momentum was on our side. That's something also we need to learn that in a risk zone you cannot lose the ball. You cannot invite the opposition to score the third one, then it's going to be difficult."

On concessive 4-1 away defeats: "There's something we need to look at for sure. We need to win these games in the boxes. Defensively we need to improve. On the offensive we need to be more sharp."