Newcastle end 94-year league jinx vs Manchester United

Newcastle United’s 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday marked the end of a long-standing jinx for the Magpies.

The result meant Eddie Howe’s men secured their first Premier League double over Manchester United since the 1930–31 campaign.

Additionally, Newcastle United scored four goals in a league match against the Old Trafford giants for the first time since September 2001.

The Magpies moved up to fourth in the table, having accumulated 56 points from 31 matches, while United dropped to 14th with 38 points, despite having played one more game.