Tribal Football
Most Read
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Man City great De Bruyne makes shock Prem stay announcement
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Man Utd push for massive clearout - and mega summer spend

Newcastle end 94-year league jinx vs Manchester United

Shina Oludare
Newcastle end 94-year league jinx vs Manchester United
Newcastle end 94-year league jinx vs Manchester UnitedCTK / imago sportfotodienst / Mark Cosgrove/News Images
Newcastle United’s 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday marked the end of a long-standing jinx for the Magpies.

The result meant Eddie Howe’s men secured their first Premier League double over Manchester United since the 1930–31 campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Additionally, Newcastle United scored four goals in a league match against the Old Trafford giants for the first time since September 2001.

The Magpies moved up to fourth in the table, having accumulated 56 points from 31 matches, while United dropped to 14th with 38 points, despite having played one more game.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHowe EddieNewcastle UtdManchester UnitedExclusive