Newcastle boss Howe eager to see Tonali playing return

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is relishing the chance to play Sandro Tonali this season.

Tonali did get to play in a behind closed doors friendly, but has to wait until August 27th before he can play other games.

Howe admits that Tonali has been working very hard in training and is raring to go when he does get the all-clear.

"He’s come back really fit and focused,” said Howe to reporters. 

“You can see a change in his demeanor - there is definitely a change in him in terms of feeling as he is closer to playing. It is very difficult when you have that stretch ahead of you and you are not going to play competitively for such a length of time.

“He now looks ready to play and ready to make a difference, he does feel like an absolute new signing and somebody we desperately missed last year.

“He will feel like he's got points to prove and objectives to hit. He came here with very clear motivations to be successful. He is a deep thinker and someone who wants to do very well. I have no doubt he will.”

